Burnley gym opens doors to non-members for National Fitness Day

A leading Burnley gym is gearing up to celebrate National Fitness Day in style, offering non-members he opportunity to use the gym’s facilities free of charge and take part in a transformation camp taster session.

In recognition of the role physical activity plays across the UK, Xercise4Less Burnley is getting involved in National Fitness Day by running various activities to help get the nation get more active alongside multiple other leisure centres and health clubs across the country.

Taking place on Wednesday, 26th September, the gym will be offering free day passes to anyone over the age of 16 who wants to improve their health whilst experiencing what the gym has to offer as well as running two free transformation camp taster sessions from 11:15am to 12:00pm and 5:15pm to 6:00pm to showcase Xercise4Less’ new D5 camp, which begins on Monday, October 15th; anyone who signs up to the camp on the day will also receive a 25% discount.

“National Fitness Day is a brilliant way to celebrate being fit and healthy and Xercise4Less will again be opening its doors to non-members and encouraging them to get active," said Sam Gresty, General Manager at Xercise4Less Burnley. "We wanted to go the extra mile this year, which is why we’re offering any non-members the opportunity to try a transformation camp taster session at one of our gyms.”

National Fitness Day is a UK Active run initiative that is designed to encourage and celebrate the fun of fitness and physical activity in the UK and is the largest physical activity celebration in the country, offering a huge range of activities for people of all ages.

People can claim their free day pass by signing in at reception at their nearest Xercise4Less gym. Find your nearest gym at www.xercise4less.co.uk/find-a-gym