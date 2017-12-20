Burnley gym opening its doors to homeless on Christmas Day

A Burnley gym is opening its doors on Christmas Day so it can offer a helping hand to those less fortunate.



Muscle Factory, run by Tariq Khan and Buddy Khan, is joining forces with a number of businesses to offer free food, clothes, showers and haircuts to the homeless or anybody feeling alone this Christmas

Buddy Khan and Paul Thomson from Muscle Factory.

"It's something we have wanted to do for a while," said Tariq. "We wanted to do something positive in the community. While Christmas brings a lot of people together there are a lot of people who are alone or homeless and we want to help them.

"This gym has all walks of life coming through it and we all get along. It's a good thing helping people. We're not going to change the world but we want to do our little bit.

"It shouldn't matter about faith or skin colour; we are all human beings and we should all try and help each other out when times are hard."

The gym, in Danehouse Road, will be open for visitors from 1 - 3pm. There will be food provided by Oasis Grillaz, Bombay Lounge and Trigger's Sandwich Shop and anybody needing a haircut will be able to pop next door to Blades where barbers from Second Impressions will also be helping out.

Buddy said: "We've been here for four years and we've done a lot of charity work but it's been a cold winter and we wanted to do more. Everybody is welcome. If you're feeling down, you're not happy or you just want to come for a chat or a brew or something to eat then we're here.

"We're here anyway. We opened last year as usual but I was surprised at how many people were here working out. A lot of them said they had no-one to be with and that is why they were here. I was shocked. I could feel the emotion. So we thought this year we'd open as normal but we'd have bit more going on and invite those people who aren't members, those people who might be struggling.

"Everybody is welcome. We respect everybody's race and religion; everybody should. Everywhere, not just gyms, should be promoting integration all the time."

Police officers have already been down to the gym with gloves to give out on the day and a members have been busy wrapping gifts to hand out. A number of the members will be there on the day as well to help out.

Personal trainer Paul Thomson, a member at the gym, said helping the community and being there for people is what gyms like Muscle Factory are all about.

"We're one big family here and what these guys are doing is fantastic. They have done loads of charity work over the years and we try and help them out as much as possible.

"It's a nice feeling helping somebody out and hopefully we can make a difference to a few people this Christmas."

For more information, search 'Muscle Factory Burnley' on Facebook.