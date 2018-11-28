Burnley grandmother stole £700 worth of Christmas gifts to pay drugs debt, court told

A grandmother went on a Christmas gift thieving trip to the tune of almost £700 to pay off a drugs debt, court heard.

Diane Caswell pinched gift sets and other festive items from Boots as well as taking the security tags off electrical goods.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 43-year -old had been cured of her addiction in France, but bought heroin again after family difficulties caused her to turn to drink.

Caswell, who has 136 previous offences on her record, admitted theft allegations and was given a 12-month community order, with a nine -month drugs programme.

The defendant, of Burnley Road, Briercliffe, Burnley, was fined £10 and must pay £200 compensation.

Mr Ben Leech, defending, told the hearing Caswell had a drugs debt and stole items to sell to pay it off.

She had had a drugs problem for many years. Towards the end of a previous drugs rehabilitation requirement her therapist sister, who lives in France, offered her the chance to go out and get assistance

Mr Leech continued: " It was in France she finally became drug -free. "

He said the defendant came back to the UK, there were family problems and she resorted to drink.

The solicitor said:" She accepts whilst in drink she went out and purchased heroin."