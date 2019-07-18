Burnley GP practice opens doors to the public with launch of 'conversation cafe'

A Burnley based GP practice opened its doors to the public for the first in a series of regular information sessions.

The first 'conversation cafe' was held at the Colne Road Surgery where people were invited in to the practice to talk about issues concerning them.

Dr Zulqarnain Shah with staff and the public at Colne Road Surgerys first 'conversation cafe'

Hosted by the practice’s Dr Zulqarnain Shah and practice manager Jabeen Meghji they were both on hand to answer general health questions along with other staff members from the clinical team.

The practice’s administration staff were also on hand to discuss queries and problems and to give advice on where to find help for legal, housing and benefits matters and also a range of various personal issues, including giving out contacts for local organisations and public bodies.

The cafe was such a success it will now be held every two weeks at the surgery.

Jabeen said: “We were really pleased at how many people came to our first conversation cafe.

“It was a really friendly event and many people told us how helpful it was.

"We want to thank everyone for coming and look forward to seeing more patients and the public at our next one.”

Anyone who would like more information on the event is asked to contact Nazma Hussain at the practice on 01282 731490 between 10am and 5.30pm.