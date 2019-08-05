Burnley gin distillery tatses further success at prestigious awards ceremony

Burnley distillery Batch Brew is raising a glass yet again following more recognition for its award-winning gins.

Batch's Industrial Strength gin was awarded silver in both the Contemporary Styles and Gin and Double Dutch categories at the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition.

Batch's Industrial Strength gin

The distillery's Garam Masala gin also scooped a silver medal in the Contemporary Styles section.

The IWSC has been judging wines and spirits and awarding medals to the world’s best products for 50 years, receiving entries from 90 countries worldwide.

These awards come off the back of Industrial Strength - a playful twist on a Navy gin and a nod to the Industrial heritage of Burnley - picking up double gold at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirit Competition

Batch's Garam Masala offering is an exploration of Indian ingredients, blending spices including tamarind, fenugreek and bay leaf are combined with traditional botanicals

It was produced in limited quantities earlier this year, sent exclusively to Batch Innovations members

Batch Innovations is a monthly spirits subscription. Readers can receive an exclusive discount and get their first spirit for just £25 if they use the code BURNLEY10 at checkout: innovations.batchbrew.co.uk