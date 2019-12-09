Three years ago, the people of Burnley voiced their opinion on Brexit.

Two thirds of the town voted to leave and yet they weren’t listened to. I will honour their decision from June 2006 and vote to leave the EU.

Karen Helsby-Entwistle

It’s shocking that more than ten years ago, Burnley’s A&E department was closed and moved to Blackburn. Local people are still alarmed by this decision.

I will work with national government and the East Lancs NHS trust to reverse the funding cuts and ensure all the local Burnley NHS services are made a priority and properly funded.

Due to being born at 24 weeks, my son is visually impaired and has autism. I know first-hand how children with special educational needs are being badly let down in their education.

I will work night and day with national and local government to ensure all children, especially the SEN children, receive a properly funded education.

I’m a local businesswoman and campaigner with a track record to prove it.

I’m independent and have worked with cross-party MPs to bring people and communities together and change lives for the better. I am neither a failed national politician nor a failed local politician.

I’m a truly independent Burnley person who has lived with my family in and around this town for more than 20 years.

I’m standing to be the local independent voice for Burnley. My job is to listen to the people of Burnley and work tirelessly to ensure the best for this town.

