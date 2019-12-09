Burnley General Election 2019: Julie Cooper – Labour

I am standing for re-election because Burnley is my home and no-one cares more about this town and it’s people than I do.



Securing investment for economic growth and more and better jobs has always been my top priority as your MP. I have campaigned for investment in infrastructure and for our public services.

Julie Cooper

I have championed local industry and businesses. I have worked constructively with the police, fire and ambulance services and I have always opposed cuts to these vital services.

As a member of Labour’s health team I have played a leading role in holding the Government to account on GP services, cuts to community pharmacy, mental health and social care budgets.

I am an Age UK ambassador and have always defended the rights of senior citizens – most recently the right to free TV Licences.

I have held the Government to account on a multitude of issues including support for Special Educational Need and Disability, compensation for the the 1950s women, and domestic violence services.

I have spoken up for children and young people at every opportunity, championing properly resourced education and challenging the Government on child poverty levels.

It’s a disgrace that children are being forced to grow up in poverty and using foodbanks in the fifth richest country on earth. Under Labour this will change.

From my town centre office I have worked with my dedicated staff to help thousands of local people with their individual problems.

Nine years of Conservative Government have taken their toll on Burnley and Padiham.

On the 12th December I urge you to vote Labour for jobs and investment in the North, to restore our NHS and public services and properly address the challenge of climate change.

