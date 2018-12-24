Burnley fund-raiser for Christmas domestic abuse victims

Burnley-based Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction has raised £1,150 to support women and children escaping domestic abuse this Christmas.



The incredible amount was raised through dress-down days, raffles and other events and has been donated to SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services, which will help provide urgent support for survivors of domestic abuse over the festive period.

Accepting the cheque, Helen Gauder, of SafeNet said: “What a wonderful, generous team Ring Stones are. By raising £1,150 they have given us the opportunity to put the money where it is most needed and really make a difference to people’s lives this Christmas.”

Ring Stones and SafeNet are both part of The Calico Group, a group of innovative charities and businesses working together to make social profit, rather than financial profit, the driving force behind their wide range of high quality services.