Burnley fraudster who believed he had 'turned his back' on crime spent money on stolen bank card

A fraudster, who spent £1.20 at Tesco on a stolen bank card, had gone back to crime, even though he thought he had put it behind him, a court heard

Ex-con Mark Donaldson came across the card and tried to use it at Kitchens Garage, Burnley, but was unsuccessful. It had been taken from a woman’s purse and she received a text message from her bank, alerting her to transactions.

The town’s magistrates were told two people were seen on CCTV using the card and one of them was 30-year-old Donaldson. The victim, who didn’t know the pair, was left feeling upset and a little shaken by the theft of her purse, as she didn’t know how it had happened.

The defendant,who has previous convictions going to back to 2005, including offences of shoplifting and burglary and has been to jail, but had not been in court since November, 2017.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said: " It is unfortunate to see him back here."

Mr Mark Williams, defending, told the hearing Donaldson’s friend found the bank card, they went to try and use it and spent the £1.20.

The solicitor said the defendant made a full admission in interview adding: " Mr Donaldson had, he hoped, put his offending behind him.”

Donaldson, of Deerstone Avenue, Burnley, admitted fraud by false representation and theft by finding, on November 12th. He was fined £120, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The chairman told him the Bench hoped he had learned his lesson and the defendant replied: "I do apologise.”