Burnley Football Club working with Greek police after fan stabbed

In the wake of the stabbing of a Clarets fan in Athens, Burnley Football Club has praised the behaviour of the travelling support who followed the Clarets to the Greek capital.



In a statement released overnight in response to the stabbing of a Clarets fan before the Europa League clash with Olympiacos, the club said it was working closely with police and the Greek club to investigate the attack.

A group of 22 Burnley supporters were detained by police ahead of the game for offences relating to drunkenness, in breach of Greek legislation.

They were detained, rather than arrested, and released later on Thursday night without charge.

The Burnley FC statement read: "Just over 900 supporters were inside the away end of the George Karaiskakis Stadium for Burnley's Europa League tie at Olympiacos.

"The vast majority were once again impeccably behaved with the coaching operation to transport supporters to the ground put in place by the club again a great success, as it was in the previous round in Istanbul.

"However, five of our supporters were unfortunately injured – including a person who received a stab wound to the leg – and received medical attention at the stadium.

"Those injured all travelled independently to the stadium, outside the organised travel operation.

"Burnley Football Club is working closely with Olympiacos and the local Greek police to investigate these incidents.