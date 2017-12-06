Burnley Football Club in the Community to host Turf Moor Christmas party

Burnley Football Club in the Community is gearing up to host a festive Christmas party for senior citizens from across the communities surrounding Turf Moor this week.

Open to participants in BFCitC’s Extra Time programme, which helps tackle loneliness and social isolation and helps increase participation in physical activity among the senior community, and the charity’s Veterans’ programme, the event will take place at Turf Moor on Thursday, December 7th from 12pm – 4pm, with almost 70 people set to attend.

Composing of a three-course traditional Christmas meal, festive carols, and a Christmas quiz, the party will also see Burnley FC stars Sam Vokes, Jack Cork, and Adam Legzdins join in with the festive fun from around 2pm.

BFCitC’s Extra Time sessions take place every Wednesday at Turf Moor from 10am-12pm, with the Christmas party a highlight of the programme for many participants, while BFCitC’s Veterans’ sessions take place every Thursday afternoon from 1pm-3pm at Turf Moor in association with the Royal British Legion.

With over 1 million people aged 65+ in the UK being lonely according to Age UK, Christmas time proves to be a particularly tough time for many individuals; 873,000 older people have little or no contact with others over the festive period with Christmas Day passing many by. The BFCitC Christmas party aims to provide a relief from that loneliness and ensure older people in our community enjoy company and some festive cheer at this time of year.

If you would like to attend the Extra Time Christmas party from a media perspective, please contact s.mcnamara@burnleyfc.com or call 07739 659 553.