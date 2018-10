The identity of the man who fell to his death in Burnley yesterday has been revealed.

Father-of-five Mr Lee Rainey (45) from Burnley died when he fell from Centenary Way sometime before 5-30am on Monday.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and found the body of a man who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

A file is due to be passed to the coroner this week.