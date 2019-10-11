Burnley firm puts boxer Anthony Joshua through his paces after rolling out the 'Tank' for training camp

A Burnley fitness firm is hoping to help Anthony Joshua deliver the knockout blow in his upcoming world heavyweight title rematch.

Former Olympic gold medalist Joshua will fight Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, December 7th, in Saudi Arabia looking to avenge his shock defeat in June; the first of his professional career.

The former world heavyweight champion is in training for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in December

MT3 Fitness, based in Burham Gate, was contacted by Joshua's camp last month in order to enquire about the 'Tank', a unique piece of training equipment the firm sells.

"We had actually sold one of the 'Tanks' to AJ's physio 18 months ago," said owner Mark Turner. "He contacted us to say AJ really liked it and would we mind passing on our number to his camp.

"AJ's brother then rang us to see if we could bring one to the training camp."

Mark, and two of his staff, travelled to British Boxing HQ in Sheffield, where Joshua is currently training, to deliver the 'Tank'.

Anthony Joshua gets to grips with the 'Tank'

They spent a full morning with the former heavyweight champ putting him through his paces on the specialist piece of equipment.

"He was really down to earth, just a nice guy," said Mark. "He's a looking a lot leaner that he did last time out. He's dropped some weight and it seems he's basing his training more around speed and endurance, which the 'Tank' is perfect for.

"He's asked us to return in a few weeks to look at more ways of working with it."

The 'Tank' is similar to a gym prowler but uses magnetic resistance so the harder you push, the harder it resists.

MT3 Fitness, which is the UK distributor for the American piece of kit, has already supplied one to British boxing legend Ricky Hatton's gym and Formula One team Racing Point.

"It's a great piece of kit and AJ was very enthusiastic about it, added Mark. "This is one of the most important training camps of his life. Hopefully he gets the win and he carries on using the 'Tank'."