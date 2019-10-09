Burnley firefighters were red hot on target to raise £1,200 in annual charity road race

A long established road race, that has seen a decline in runners, this year welcomed one of its highest number of competitors.

And the 115 runners who took part in the Burnley Fire Station 10k Run raised the magnificent sum of £1,200 which has been divided equally between two charities.

The Firefighters' Charity and Pendleside Hospice have each been presented with £600 from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Held annually, 2019 marked the 31st year for the race which consists of a 10k route around the town starting and ending at Burnley Fire Station.

And while the number of entrants have dropped off in recent years 2019 saw a resurgence in numbers,

The race was a team effort from start to finish with firefighters and support staff from Burnley Fire Station helping out. This fell on the same weekend as firefighters, also from Burnley Fire Station, took part in a 24 mile walk raising funds and awareness for Motor Neurone disease.

This was the fifth consecutive year that the walk has taken place and whilst fundraising is still ongoing until December the group are working towards their £10,000 goal.

Similar races to the Burnley Fire Station 10k are also held at Chorley and Preesall.

Richard Holden, who is race organiser and crew manager for Preesall Fire said: “The Burnley Fire 10k was first started 31 years ago by a group of enthusiastic firefighters and the event grew in popularity so much so that it turned into an annual fixture across the town.

"I am so pleased that the event continues to be a success bringing people together through their love of running and fundraising.

"The Pendleside Hospice was nominated as a charity by the Burnley firefighters as it is local to the station and promotes and enhances quality of life for people living with life-limiting illnesses so to give something back locally was really important to them.”

The Firefighters Charity supports LFRS staff for life after they have worked for the service for five years or more and offers services in rehabilitation, recuperation, health and wellbeing, mental health support and nursing.

The services are open to LFRS staff and their families and have been invaluable at getting people returning back to full-time work or supporting when their families’ needs come first.