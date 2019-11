Fire crews from Burnley were called out to deal with a blaze that destroyed a sauna earlier this morning.

Two fire engines, from Burnley and Rawtenstall, tackled the blaze which broke out in the sauna attached to an outbuilding in Crawshawbooth.

Firefighters used one hearth kit and a hosereel to extinguish the flames which destroyed the sauna at the property in Goodshaw Lane.

They were called out just after 5-30am and spent an hour at the scene.