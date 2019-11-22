Burnley film buffs asked to help worthy cause as the hit of the year Frozen 2 opens

Burnley's Reel Cinema is ready for filmgoers to be queueing out of the door this weekend for the release of the sequel to the blockbuster hit Frozen.

Excited fans have been counting down to the release of Frozen 2, the sequel to the phenomenally successful Frozen, featuring Elsa the Snow Queen, her sister Anna and their friends Kristoff, Olaf and Sven in the magical kingdom of Arendelle.

As a special treat for film fans, Elsa and Anna will be visiting the cinema between noon and 3pm tomorrow, and there will also be face painting sessions for children to look like their favourite characters.

The film will have its first screening at Reel today and cinema manager Andy White has made a special appeal to cinema goers to bring along a tin of food!

The unusual request is to help the Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank which Reel is supporting.

Andy said: "It is a really good local cause and if everyone coming to the cinema this weekend brought something along we would be really grateful. It would make such a difference."

Tinned items and also food that has a long date, such as pasta, is needed for the collection.