Burnley FC Women set for huge derby cup clash

Burnley FC Women take on Blackburn Rovers Ladies FC in a mouthwatering cup semi-final this weekend.



The Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final takes place at Padiham’s Ruby Civil Arena at the Arbories on Sunday, 2pm kick-off.

Leah Embley in action for the Clarets

Blackburn Rovers currently sit top of the FA Women’s National League North, which sits within the third tier of women’s football in England.

They are also the most successful team in the Lancashire FA Women’s Challenge Cup competition, having lifted the cup for the 12th time last season.

However, the Clarets are also enjoying a successful spell on the pitch having been on an upward curve since its operations transferred to Burnley FC in the Community in 2017.

During the 2017/18 season, they enjoyed their most successful campaign on record, with an historic SSE Women’s FA Cup run, which saw them reach the third round proper for the first time in their history.

The team also won promotion, and are currently eight-points clear at the top of the FA Women’s National League Division 1 North, one division below their East Lancashire rivals.

An increased crowd is expected on the day, so arrive early to ensure entry into the ground.

Entrance is £3 for adults and £1 for Under 16s. Cash turnstiles only on the day.