Burnley FC Women announce kit sponsor ahead of new season

Burnley FC Women have announced their principal kit sponsor for the forthcoming 2019/20 season.

Michael Bailey Associates Plc, the international recruitment company founded by Burnley FC Chairman Mike Garlick, sponsored the Burnley FC Women junior and senior team’s kits last season.

Burnley FC Women play their first pre-season game in just over a week

The renewed deal, which will see the logo featuring on the kit of all 149 Burnley FC Women players,from the under 10s team through to the first team. is a further mark of success for the women’s game at Burnley FC.

The title-winning Burnley FC Women first team have achieved back to back promotions and will play in the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division this season, the third tier in the women’s football pyramid.

Mike Garlick said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Burnley FC Women as their official kit sponsor. At Burnley FC we are dedicated to supporting the women’s game and we would encourage females from across the region to enjoy football with us at Turf Moor.

“It’s an immensely exciting time for women’s football, highlighted with the Lionesses recent success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and as a club we are keen to show our commitment to the sport.

“After a triumphant 2018/19 season, we wish Burnley FC Women the best of luck for the new campaign, keep up the good work – up the Clarets!”

Neil Hart, chief executive Officer at Burnley FC in the Community and chairman of Burnley FC Women, said: “We are thrilled Michael Bailey Associates have renewed their sponsorship deal with Burnley FC Women, it’s fantastic that they are supporting our ambitions for the club.

“Women’s football is on the rise and Burnley FC Women has seen unprecedented success in recent years, with record numbers of junior players enjoying playing football with us and the first team securing consecutive promotions. As a club we are passionate about the women’s game and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, Burnley FC Women have confirmed their pre-season fixtures.

The team will play Manchester side FC United Women in mid-July, before facing longstanding members of the women’s game and six-time winners of the FA Women’s Cup, Doncaster Rovers Belles, before their final game on August 11th against Barnsley.

Full pre-season schedule:

Sunday, July 14th – FC United Women (h) kick-off 2pm

Sunday, July 28th – Doncaster Rovers Belles (h) kick-off 2pm

Sunday, August 4th – Brighouse Town AFC Women (a) kick-off 2pm

Sunday, August 11th – Barnsley FC Ladies (a) kick-off 2pm

Burnley FC Women play their home fixtures at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena, in Well Street. Admission to pre-season home fixtures is free for supporters.

For all the latest on Burnley FC Women, visit www.burnleyfcwomen.com.