Burnley FC in the Community's annual charity dinner a huge success

Burnley FC in the Community’s third annual charity dinner proved a record-breaker raising more than £43,000 for the charity.

Hosted by journalist, broadcaster and author Alastair Campbell, compered by Jeff Brown and held at the Fence Gate, the charity welcomed 220 guests to the annual black-tie event – the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the calendar.

The event also recognised a number of individuals who have benefited from the various community programmes delivered by the Clarets’ official charity, as well as the outstanding achievements of the Burnley FC Women’s team and Scott Cunliffe (the Burnley FC fan who is currently running to every away fixture of the season).

In attendance on the evening was Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche, club chairman Mike Garlick, MP for Burnley Julie Cooper, MP for Pendle Andrew Stephenson and Mayor of Burnley Charlie Briggs, amongst many others.

The significant funds raised will go to supporting the non-profit work of Burnley FC in the Community which now spans 50 community projects, benefitting over 27,000 local people every year.

Neil Hart, chief executive officer for Burnley FC in the Community, said: “There was a special buzz in the room on Friday and we have been overwhelmed once again by the incredible support we have received from so many people.

“We were proud to place the spotlight on the stories of some of the special people we work with. They are the proof that the work we do is changing lives in our community.

“I extend my thanks to all those who supported us on the night and the many others who back our work every day of the year. The incredible funds raised from Friday’s event will be invested back into Burnley as we continue on our mission to inspire positive change through our football club.”

Burnley FC in the Community would like to extend is heartfelt thanks to Bowker Motor Group for sponsoring the third annual charity dinner and to the Fence Gate for its hospitality.