Burnley FC great Jimmy Robson given special honour on 80th birthday

Clarets legend Jimmy Robson had double cause for celebration when he celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this week.

The FA Cup final goalscorer was made an honorary member of the Clarets Trust and was presented with the accolade by Peter Pike and Terry Hephrun before a family birthday party at the Kettledrum Inn.

Mr Pike, Clarets Trust chairman, said: “Jimmy was one of those great members of the best-ever Clarets team.

"Playing in over 200 games for the club he will always be remembered for his 1962 FA Cup final goal which was the 100th cup final goal at Wembley