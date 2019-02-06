Burnley FC charity nominated for national award

Burnley FC in the Community as been shortlisted for the community engagement award at this year’s Sport and Recreation Alliance’s Community Sport and Recreation Awards.

Burnley FC’s official charity is one of only 15 organisations from across the country to be shortlisted in the awards, which is inclusive of five different categories.

The awards lunch will be hosted by the president of the Sport and Recreation Alliance, HRH the Earl of Wessex, and will take place on Friday, March 15th, at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Neil Hart, chief executive officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for this award. It’s fantastic to see our work recognised on a national level once again. We look forward to attending the awards next month.”

For over 20 years, the Community Sport and Recreation Awards have been showcasing the positive impact of grassroots sport in local communities up and down the country.

This is the first time BFCitC have been nominated in the awards. London Youth Rowing and Thatto Heath Crusader Amateur Rugby Club are the other two organisations shortlisted in the Community Engagement category.