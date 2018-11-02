Burnley FC chairman wants Clarets fans to join him on sponsored walk to Huddersfield

Burnley FC chairman Mike Garlick is urging Clarets fans to join him as he leads a sponsored walk from Turf Moor to Huddersfield's John Smith’s stadium.



In a reversal of the route recently undertaken by Huddersfield fans, the 26-mile walk will begin at 8am from Turf Moor on Wednesday, January 2nd, and will aim to arrive at the John Smith’s stadium at approximately 6pm, prior to the Clarets’ kick off v Huddersfield Town at 7-45pm.

There is also the option to join the walk for the final five miles from a meet point in Elland.

All funds raised from the event will be split 50/50 between the Alzheimer’s Society and Burnley FC’s official charity, Burnley FC in the Community.

Mr Garlick said: “Huddersfield FC’s Chairman Dean Hoyle tackled this walk just a few weeks ago and now, we want to reciprocate the efforts.

“I’m hopeful the event will raise significant funds for the club’s official charity, Burnley FC in the Community and the Alzheimer’s Society, which is another charity close to my heart.”

Already signed up and joining Mike Garlick for the event will be Burnley FC’s chief executive officer Dave Baldwin and Burnley FC in the Community’s chief executive officer, Neil Hart.

For those taking part in the 26-mile Turf Moor to Huddersfield walk, there is a £20 registration fee and walkers are asked to fundraise a minimum of £200.

For those choosing the Elland to Huddersfield option (commencing approximately 4pm), there is a £10 registration fee and a minimum fundraising amount of £100.

All those joining the walk to Huddersfield event will be supported by Burnley FC in the Community staff who will be present and manage the event route, a Walker’s Handbook with additional event information will be provided and a support vehicle with refreshments and first aid facilities will support the walking group on the day.

Fundraisers completing the full 26 miles will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Huddersfield Town FC vs Burnley FC fixture and all walkers will have the option of transport back to the Turf Moor stadium after the game.

People must be aged 18 or over to take part in this fundraising event.

To join Mike Garlick for the walk to Huddersfield, register and complete all necessary documentation here

There are limited spaces so register early to avoid disappointment.