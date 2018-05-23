Burnley fashion giant store escapes "hit list" of those earmarked for closure by 2022

The Burnley Marks and Spencer store is not among the 100 listed for closure by 2022.

The shock announcement, that the high street giant was closing the stores in a bid to make at least a third of clothing and home sales online, was made yesterday.

The popular Burnley store has been established in the town for 83 years and is a landmark building in the town centre.

Marks and Spencer was established 134 years ago in Leeds as a market stall business and has become one of Britain's best known retailers.

But it has faced stiff competition from supermarkets and discount fashion chains such as Zara, H and M and ironically Primark which has just opened a new store in Burnley a few yards away from Marks and Spencer.

To celebrate the Burnley store's 80th anniversary in 2015 staff held a special ceremony where they planted an alder tree and buried a time capsule containing items representing the store today.