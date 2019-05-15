Burnley fans take to Turf Moor for match of a lifetime

Twenty-eight Burnley fans enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they played a game of football on the Turf Moor pitch – and helped to raise £3,689.10 for the Clarets’ official charity.

Those who took part had each placed the highest bid for their chosen position in either the Burnley Home or Burnley Away teams – there were 16 full game positions and 12 half game substitute positions available – via Burnley FC in the Community’s eBay page.

The 'Burnley Away' team

Arriving at Turf Moor, the players were introduced to their team managers and match officials before heading to their respective changing rooms to change into their personalised Burnley FC kits.

On a balmy spring evening, the players enjoyed a game of fast-paced football inside the famous home of the Clarets.

The entertaining game, watched by family and friends, ended 3-2 to Burnley Home with a goal from Gildert and a brace from Sutton.

Mackintosh and a Smith own goal were the Away scorers.

Burnley Home: Bradley; Gildert, Tootill, Davis, Lawson, Smith, Kilpatrick, Wilson, Taylor, Hirst, Mitchell; Danaher, McNamara, Sutton.

Burnley Away: Smith, Aspinall, Burnett, Rudden, Wildon, Dallimore, Quigley, Taylor, Cooper, Smith, McIntosh, Moorhouse, Bennett, Burrows.