Burnley fan's milestone birthday raises money for Pendleside Hospice

A surprise 60th birthday party held for Burnley fan David Bradley raised £361.37 for Pendleside Hospice.

The party was held at the 110 Club and was organised by Lucy Glynn and David’s wife, Lyn, to celebrate his special milestone birthday.

David, who is a lifelong supporter of Burnley Football Club, celebrated his official birthday on December 8th in New York with his family.

Having been a former day service patient at Pendleside, David said: “Everyone knows someone who has benefited from the services that the hospice provides.”

The money was raised on the night through donations and a raffle.

David and Lucy attended the hospice to present their cheque and wanted to express their thanks to all the local businesses who kindly contributed on the night.