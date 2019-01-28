Burnley fan all set for run to Old Trafford ahead of Clarets match with Manchester United

Burnley runner Scott Cunliffe will be joined by a few fellow fitness fanatics as he runs to Old Trafford ahead of the Clarets clash with Manchester United tomorrow.

The 44-year-old Burnley FC fan, who is running to every Burnley away league game this season, will be setting off from Turf Moor at 8am tomorrow.

It will be the 13th RunAway of the season for the former St Theodore’s High School pupil who has clocked up 2,073 miles and taken 3,785,414 steps in 486 hours of running so far.

The approximate distance from Turf Moor to Old Trafford is 28 miles going through Rawtenstall, Bury, Radcliffe and Salford and a total of 13 runners will be covering the entire route.

Three of the runners, Nik Wilson, Sam Howell and Lewis Rimmer are all running their first ever marathons while two of the runners are doing the run on their birthday; Paul Murray is celebrating his 50th and Dave McDonald is turning 49.

Burnley College Academy of Sport and Elite Athletes will be running with Scott on the first leg of his journey – accompanied by two of of their coaches, ex Clarets Andy Payton and Gerry Harrison.

Burnley College senior managers Simon Jordan and Paul Whittaker, who are both experienced charity runners, will be with him every step of the way.

Scott is hoping to raise £25,000 for the charitable foundations of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Anybody wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.