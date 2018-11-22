Burnley family becoming concerned over missing person

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing person from Burnley.

The family of Mohammed Idrees are becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare. He was last seen at 6am on November 18th.

He is described as an Asian man, 52-years-old, with short black hair and wearing green clothing.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for the public's help to find Mohammed. If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference [ lc-20181118-0817]."