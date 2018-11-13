Burnley falls silent for Remembrance Sunday

Burnley fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as the borough marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The commemoration centred on Burnley’s Peace Garden where a service of remembrance was held, conducted by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev.Philip North, Fr Roger Parker, chaplain to the Royal British Legion and Fr David Featherstone. Representatives from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment also took part.

Respect

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs, and other civic dignitaries laid poppy wreaths at the memorial before another service was held at the town’s cenotaph in Towneley Park.