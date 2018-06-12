Burnley Express Fantasy Football champ crowned

Mighty Reds Wannabes' boss Andrew Mercer has been crowned the Burnley Express FPL Manager of the Year.



The competition's top dog bettered 287 other entrants to take the prestigious title, which he eventually scooped by the skin of his teeth.

In a closely fought battle for the big prize, Mercer edged Mark Greenwood out by a solitary point while Matt Thorley's late resurgence with DefourFourTwo wasn't quite enough to threaten the leaders.

Runners up - the Green Giants - scored 91 points on a tense final day and were ultimately let down by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson's booking in the fourth minute of stoppage time, even though the Brazilian didn't feature in the game against Southampton at St Mary's.

That single point deduction, which took the City stopper in to minus on the final day, had a huge impact as Greenwood had played his final bonus token, the bench boost.

Jamie Vardy's double for Leicester City in the nine-goal thriller against Spurs at Wembley helped seal the deal for our champion in the end.

The England striker's 13 points were crucial after both managers had opted to captain Mohamed Salah and include Marko Arnautovic, Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus in their sides.

After all those late nights researching and stewing over squad selections, Mercer will be delighted to hear that his prize includes a luxury overnight stay at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe.

The stay is for two people in a standard double room at the Spinning Block Hotel to be taken Sunday - Thursday before December 22nd, 2018.

It also includes a two-course meal for two in the Bowland Beer Hall to the value of £60 and a Hen Harrier mini cask to be collected.

In addition, Burnley Football Club has kindly donated a signed ball.