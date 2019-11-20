Burnley Express Christmas toy appeal gets off to a flying start as countdown to the festive season begins

Have you started your Christmas shopping?

With just over a month to go before the 'big day' the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal is well underway.

Officially launched last week, the appeal is now in its 23rd year and we are once again hoping that the generous people of Burnley and Padiham will put an extra gift on their shopping lists to make Christmas special for disadvantaged families.

Last year the appeal saw 500 children in 190 homes across the borough waking up to toys and gifts on Christmas morning.

Major Lorraine O'Neill, of the Salvation Army, said: “The people of Burnley and Padiham are always very generous with their donations and it means so much to us and also the families who receive the gifts."

The toys are distributed to families referred to the Salvation Army through various agencies and Major O'Neill has appealed to them to get in touch as soon as possible.

She said: "We would ask them to waste no time in putting names forward to us so we can begin sorting out the distribution process as soon as possible."

The appeal needs toys right across the age range, from babies to teenagers up to the age of 18.

For babies, clothes, bath toys, soft books and puzzles are welcome along with dolls and teddy bears.

This year CDs and DVDs are welcome along with games, stationery, hat and glove sets and hair accessories.

Make up and toiletries are also welcome to go in teenagers’ Christmas stockings. And we ask that all donated gifts are brand new and not wrapped.

Drop off points for toys include the Burnley Express office at Business First in Empire Way, Liverpool Road, Lloyds bank and the Salvation Army charity shop in Burnley town centre, the Asda store in Burnley and Costa Coffee based at the Burnley Tesco store.

The last date for toys to be donated to the Christmas Toy Appeal is Wednesday, December 18th.