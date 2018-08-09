Burnley estate agents' make big deadline day signing

A Burnley estate agents' have gotten into the spirit of transfer deadline day by resigning a former member of staff who first joined as a junior at the age of 16, appointing her as one of their new Senior Sales Negotiators.

Petty Estate Agents, who are celebrating their 90th year this year, appointed Gina Greenwood to the position in their Barnoldswick branch, with Gina having remained in the property field at various local estate agents eventually going on to set up The Dwelling Place in Padiham ever since starting in the industry in her teens.

“I love the property business and I’m passionate about our local area, there’s no better place to live and work in my opinion," said Gina. "Petty have always had this same ethos, so coming back to Petty after all these year’s feels like the perfect fit.”

Ian Bythell, a Director at Petty’s, said: “As the area's only Relocation Network Agents, we more than most understand the importance of getting the right staff with good local knowledge and experience. Demand in our area within residential sector means we always have to stay ahead of the game and ensure we have the right staff to service that demand.

"We’re extremely pleased to have Gina back with us," Ian added. "She has a vast amount of knowledge and experience, and is well known in the area. I’m sure she’s going to be a great asset to the company.”