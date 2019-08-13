Burnley estate agents hosting open day to celebrate big move

Burnley estate agents Kay and Sons is celebrating a move of their own with a special open day.

The firm has recently moved from an office in Hammerton Street to a new property showroom in Todmorden Road.

Managing director Gary Kay said this move took the company to the next level allowing clients to visit them in a physical showroom environment.

“We had outgrown our small serviced office at Hammerton Chambers and we were finding that more and more of our local clients and investors from around the UK and internationally wanted to come in to see us and sit down physically to discuss our property offerings in Burnley and Pendle,” he said.

“My business plan had been to move into a showroom at year three but due to demand and having the chance to move into the showroom in Todmorden Road after just one year, this was too good an opportunity to turn down as it is local to where I live and located in a brilliant position for drive by and walk by traffic.

“We’ve recently split the business and created a dedicated lettings brand ‘Kay and Sons Lettings’ - this new showroom gives us the perfect platform to grow both sides of the business side by side and offer our clients past, present and future a professional surrounding to do business with us.”

The open day for the new showroom is taking place on Saturday from noon until 4pm. The open day will include live music, free drinks and a food buffet.

Visitors will also get the chance to view Kay and Sons’ portfolio of local residential, commercial and investment properties as well as their recently launched Kay Overseas portfolio of Spanish properties.