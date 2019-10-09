Burnley estate agent donates £1,000 to Barry Kilby cancer charity

A Burnley estate agent made the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal feel right at home with a generous donation.

Mr Kilby, vice chairman of Burnley Football Club, had been invited to Petty Real to draw their weekly £1,000 giveaway, when the firm surprised him with a £1,000 donation for his charity.

Since his own diagnosis, the former Burnley FC chairman and Clarets legend has dedicated himself to persuading other men to get themselves tested.

A first testing day was held at Turf Moor in 2015 with the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal having now gone on to save numerous men's lives.

"Men won't go to the doctor, but they will go to the football with their mates.

"The first time we did this at Burnley Football Club we were expecting around 200 people, and in the end about 500 men were tested.

"It was so popular we ran out of needles" said Barry. "Now we are rolling the project out across football, we have already been to Blackburn, Ipswich Town, and Charlton Athletic."

For more information on testing dates or how to get involved visit www.the-bkpca.com