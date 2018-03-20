Burnley employees help Warburtons to raise a million

Employees at Warburtons in Burnley have played their part in helping to raise £1m. for Cancer Research UK.



Three years of activity at the Burnley site saw a superb £40,031 raised towards the overall company total.

Warburtons partnered with Cancer Research UK in 2015 with the aim of raising money over four years to match a donation made by the Warburton family.

Rising to the challenge, people across Warburtons smashed this target in just two years.

However, the fundraising didn’t stop there with all 221 people employed at Warburtons’ Burnley site continuing to organise and take part in fundraising activities. And after three years they have raised the money to help the business reach their whopping £1m. total.

Brett Warburton, Executive Director said: “We are incredibly proud of the hard work and energy that our people have put into raising this incredible amount of money for such a worthy cause.

“Cancer touches so many families, and at Warburtons, family is at the heart of everything we do, so we are delighted to be supporting Cancer Research UK.

“Our original goal was to raise £300,000 over the course of four years through fundraising activities. Our people have been very creative with how they have raised the money including bungee jumping and climbing wind turbines!

"We are so proud that our target has been smashed and we look forward to continuing to raise money for this great cause and to help keep families together across the country.”