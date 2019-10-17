Burnley duo brave the chop to raise cash for hospice that cared for their colleague so well

Workmates Christine Hunt and Joanne Francis wanted to do something to raise money for the hospice where their friend and colleague was cared for so well.

So they both volunteered for a headshave and so far their brave efforts have raised £381 towards their £500 target for Pendleside Hospice.

The brave duo, who have a 500 target to raise for Pendleside Hospice, after their headshave.

The duo underwent the 'chop' at The Square hairdressers and beauty parlour in Burnley town centre where hairdresser Donna opened the salon especially for them.

Christine, a member of Burnley Lions, said: “We did the headshave in memory of one of our former workmates, who received good care at the hospice.

"I think we’ll both get some ‘stick’ from colleagues when returning to work, but we’ll cope with that, and with the weather turning cooler, we’ll make sure we keep our hats on!

"We would like to thank Donna for doing this for us and helping us to raise much needed cash."

If you would like to make a donation to the duo's fund please go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christine-hunt.