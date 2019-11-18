Burnley drug driver more than three times the limit banned from the road for 12 months

A drug-driver, more than three times the cannabis limit, was banned for 12 months at Burnley Magistrates’ Court.

Haiyat Ali Khan was found to have seven micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood in his system when he was tested at the police station. The limit is two.

The 26-year-old was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The defendant, of Thursby Square, Burnley, admitted driving on Briercliffe Road, in the town with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, on May 1st.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate allegation of driving on Colne Road, Burnley, without due care and attention on January 22nd.