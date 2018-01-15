Burnley drug dealer sentenced to six years in prison

A man arrested in Burnley for possession of over 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine has been sentenced to six years in prison.

James Batt, who had had come to Burnley specifically to deal drugs on a daily basis, was arrested on July 7th, 2017 after members of the Burnley Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address on Branch Road in the town, with the Bradford-born Mr. Batt arrested at the property.

Mr Batt, who was unknown to Burnley officers prior to the warrant, was found to be in possession of 121 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and on January 12th, 2018 he appeared before Burnley Crown Court and was sentenced to six years in prison.

"Thanks has to go to the local community for their patience and assistance and hopefully this sentence will send out a clear message that the Burnleywood Policing Team will not tolerate this activity within the community and will act on information and concerns," read a statement from police.