The M65 has now been re-opened after it was closed this morning for almost four hours.

Police closed the westbound carriageway at junctions eight and nine of the Hapton/Padiham turnoff after reports of concern for safety of a person on a bridge.

They were called out at around 9-30am and the road was closed immediately, causing major tailbacks across parts of Burnley.

The motorway was re-opened to traffic at around 1pm and police have thanked motorists for their patience.