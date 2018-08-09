Burnley drink-driver surprised to be over the limit after two pints

A drink-driver caught on a Sunday lunchtime was surprised he was over the limit after "only a couple of pints," a court heard.

Dawid Kondrat didn't have a licence - not because he hadn't taken a test, but because he didn't have a UK document.

Burnley magistrates were told how Kondrat, who is Polish, was caught after police received information of a possible drink driver, travelling from the town centre towards Brierfield. He was stopped and blew 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when tested. The legal limit is 35.

It was also discovered the defendant, who has no previous convictions, did not hold a licence.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Kondrat had been surprised he was over the limit after only a couple of pints.

The police didn't witness any bad driving. He cooperated with officers both at the roadside and at the police station.

Mr Williams said the defendant held a full driving licence in Poland and had sought to obtain a UK licence. The solicitor continued: "He sent off the paperwork, it seems there was some issue with that and it has not been transferred over to a UK licence.

"It's not that he needs to take a test. He just needs to get documentation sorted out." The solicitor told the court the defendant, a welder fabricator, was in full-time work and would be able to get there. "He apologises," Mr Williams added.

Kondrat, of Vincit Street in Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Burnley Road in Brierfield and no licence on July 22. He was fined £300, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 12 months.