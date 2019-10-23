Burnley drink driver caught by police on the same day his brother diagnosed with cancer, court told

A drink-driver was caught in his Transit van in the early hours after police spotted him 'reversing poorly' into a main road, a court heard.

Father-of-two Wesley Sturdy (33), who was breaking the law a second time, was almost twice the limit.

The labourer, whose brother had been diagnosed with cancer that day, has now been banned for the mandatory three years.

Burnley magistrates were told how Sturdy blew 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35. He had a similar conviction from July, 2017.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending Sturdy, said that day his brother had been diagnosed with cancer, he had gone to meet him and they had a drink.

The solicitor told the Bench: "He didn’t believe he had drunk too much to drive.

"You have probably heard that a thousand times.” Sturdy had only driven the vehicle a short distance.

Mr Frazer, who described the defendant as 'rather busy,' said he had two children who lived with him.

The solicitor added: " He was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course on the last occasion, but declined to take it.”

The Bench offered the defendant the driving course again and told him: "We do feel that will help you enormously."

Sturdy, of Conway Grove, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Burnley Road, Briercliffe, on October 5th. He was fined £240, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.