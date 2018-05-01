Burnley DJ to play huge dance event

A Burnley DJ will be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in dance when he presides over a huge three-date music event in Blackpool.

Mark Johnstone is a resident DJ for Pier Jam in Blackpool which sees the likes of Chase and Status, Jax Jones, Mistajam and Xeng Bane playing the first date on North Pier on Sunday, May 6th.

Part two, headlined by Bugzy Malone, takes place on Saturday, July 28th while part three arrives on Saturday, September 29th.

Tickets are currently priced at £28 and are available on www.skiddle.com