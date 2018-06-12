Burnley DJ tipped for the top by music experts

A student from Burnley has been tipped for future stardom after winning a prestigious competition to find the best DJ talent.

Matty Robinson beat off competition from 119 rivals to win Decks Factor 2018 at the contest in Ibiza, known as clubbers' island and a mecca for some of the world's top DJs.

The 21-year-old was an instant hit with the crowds and also competition organisers, Strictly Old Skool, known as SOS.

Manager Terry Ashton said: "Matty really excelled and he was up against some tough competition.

"We were amazed at his talent and how well he interacted with the crowd for someone so young.

"He was exceptional, he really stood out from the others and if he was nervous he certainly didn't show it.

"I think he is going to make a real name for himself."

And Matty, a former pupil at Unity College, Burnley, impressed the judges even further when he shared his prize, playing a set at legendary superclub Eden, with his runner up.

Terry added: "We thought this was a fantastic gesture on Matty's behalf."

SOS management were so impressed with Matty they offered him a contract and the chance to play at some top venues throughout the UK. He has also been invited to return to Ibiza.

Experienced and well known DJ Matt "Slipmatt" Nelson has also offered to mentor Matty who is studying for a BA Honours degree in Electronic Music Production and DJ Practice at the School of Sound Recording in Manchester.

Matty already has a string of gigs under his belt and he is a regular DJ at Burnley nightspots Remedy Gin Bar and Mojitos.

And this Saturday he is set to headline at Burnley based music festival Drop the Beat.