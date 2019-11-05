Burnley DJ preparing for 'special' homecoming club night

A Burnley-born actor who has DJ'ed at some of the world's biggest dance venues is bringing his hugely successful London club night to town.

Muzz Khan will headline a stellar line-up up at The Old Skool Assembly night, which is being held at Harveys in Cow Lane on Saturday, November 16th.

Muzz Khan on the set of 'Death on the Tyne'

The bill include DJs Paul Cunliffe, Carl Andrew, Matty Robinson and Dec O'Kane with Muzz promising a night of old skool house, retro classics, and hands-in-the-air anthems.

"We last did it four years ago and it was a smash. There's a lot of hype around the event and we've booked some superb local DJs. It's going to be a special night and one old skool house fans are not going to want to miss."

It has been a busy couple of years for Muzz on the acting front, as he continues to land roles in prominent television productions.

He filmed Death on the Tyne with Johnny Vegas, Sian Gibson and Sue Johnston last year and also appeared in the first episode of Channel 4's Year of the Rabbit, starring Matt Berry, Paul Kaye and Freddie Fox earlier this year.

He'll be next seen on screen in an episode of The Feed, an Amazon Prime production starring David Thewlis and Nina Toussaint-White, which airs later this month.

"The acting has been going really well," he said. "I have signed with the international agency, Curtis Brown Group, who represent people like Robert Pattinson, Dev Patel, Alicia Silverstone, Billie Piper etc and and through this now have a comedy agent, Tiffany Agbeko, who represents the likes of Karl Pilkington, Sian Gibson, London Hughes, Sandi Toksvig and others."

Old Skool Assembly runs from 1am to 6am. Entry is £5 on the door.