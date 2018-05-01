Burnley distillery 'one of world's best'

Burnley micro-distillery Batch is now mixing with some of the biggest names in the industry after scooping yet another award.



Brilliant Batch was awarded Double Gold at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirit Competition - the most prestigious accolade in the spirits industry.

The Batch range with Double Gold-winning Industrial Strength second from the left (s)

The designation is awarded to very few entries that receive Gold medal ratings from all members of the judging panel, placing Batch among the best spirits in the world.

It was awarded to Batch for their Industrial Strength Gin, a playful twist on a Navy gin and a nod to the industrial heritage of their hometown.

This recognition follows the success of Batch Signature Gin being crowned the UK’s favourite gin by Craft Gin Club members, in January.

Head Distiller Oliver Sanderson said: “I originally produced Industrial Strength for Batch Innovations members; our monthly spirits subscription club. After surveying our

Batch's Industrial Strength gin

members, we knew Industrial Strength was very good but to achieve Double Gold at San Francisco is an incredible achievement.

“I’m honoured that our playful and innovative nature is being recognised.”

Batch originally produced around 200 bottles of Industrial Strength Gin as a limited edition run for their subscription members, plus select local bars and restaurants.

With the news of Double Gold, Industrial Strength Gin is set to make a comeback and will join their core range, which includes Signature and Whinberry gins.

Head distiller Oliver Sanderson

Batch Organic Vodka also received a Silver SFWSC award, and another of their gins from the Batch Innovations range, Buddha’s Hand Gin, walked away with a Bronze at this year’s competition.

The local support Batch has received since launching in 2015 has been tremendous, but the tight-knit team of six are elated to be receiving worldwide recognition by some of the best-known industry experts.

Director Phil Whitwell said: “Going from distilling in the basement of a house in 2015, to being crowned the UK’s favourite gin and now achieving the success of a SFWSC Double Gold, I am thrilled that people are enjoying our gin as much as we love producing and innovating. 2018 has been an incredible year so far!

"If you’d like to be part our a journey, head over to batchbrew.co.uk to sign up to Batch Innovations, our monthly subscription club.”