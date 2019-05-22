Burnley digital agency delighted after winning contract with Calico Group

One of the region’s leading digital agencies – Burnley-based +24 Marketing – has won the tender to supply integrated marketing services to The Calico Group.

The comprehensive contract covers branding, graphic design and web development, as well as a wide range of support for the group’s in-house media and communications team.

Sam Keenan, Marketing Manager at +24, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Calico Group, an organisation whose strong values align closely with ours. Calico are committed to, and care about, going one step further for their customers, improving and strengthening themselves and their organisation, with a key focus on the wellbeing of their team.”

Named in the Sunday Times’ 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 10 consecutive years, The Calico Group comprises innovative charities and businesses working together to make social profit.

Head of communications Darryl Baker said: “We’re delighted to announce that +24 Marketing will be delivering marketing services for The Calico Group. Although the tender was competitive, +24 Marketing stood out due to their strong values, many of which we share, and their commitment to investing in the local community.

“We believe this has the makings of an excellent partnership, and it’s an exciting time for The Calico Group. We can’t wait to start working with them.”

Led by founder and managing director Dave Walker and with a team of 14, +24 Marketing provide a comprehensive digital marketing offering, including web development, social media marketing and software development.

The agency also continues to play a key role in the development of The Landmark, Burnley’s new digital hub where the business is based.

Added Sam: “The new Calico van livery is a really important part of the revitalisation of the Calico brand which is already widely recognised around the region. We wanted to give the fleet a bright, fresh new look that reflects the dynamics of this growing organisation.”

“Winning this competitive tender to become Calico’s integrated marketing agency is testament to our track-record and the hard work of our talented team as we continue to deliver fantastic results-driven work for our clients” said Dave Walker.