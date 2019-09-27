Burnley development plots to be sold at auction

Two high profile pieces of potential development land in Burnley are to go under the hammer in October.

The first is a triangular piece of land located at the junction of Westway and Junction Street, adjacent to the Burnley Barracks Station, approximately one mile west of Burnley town centre and a short distance from Junction 10 of the M65 motorway.

Land off Westgate that is up for auction

A guide price of £50,000 has been placed on the plot by auctioneers Pugh who state that 'the land could be suitable for development, subject to obtaining the necessary consents'.

The second plot is sited on the other side of Westway at its junction with Wilfield Street. This smaller plat of land could, according to Pugh's, be suitable for development, and/or used for car parking. It has a guide price of £15,000.

The land will be sold at auction, along with the former Rosegrove Post Office which has a guide price of £60,000, on October 15th.