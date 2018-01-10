Burnley dentist hoping to bring smiles of advice to Africa

A Burnley dental nurse is about to embark on a “once in a lifetime” trip to Tanzania where she will take part in a charity aid programme.

Stephanie Wilson (23) was one of just three people chosen by Oasis Dental Care from 350 of its staff across the country who applied for the Bridge2Aid project in the African country.



The former St Hilda’s pupil, who lives in Hapton, now has to raise £1,500 before she sets off in February.



Stephanie said: “Bridge2Aid is a dental charity which works in third world countries delivering emergency dental treatment free of charge.



“It also helps in the training of medical students who receive a small pack of dental instruments so they are able to continue dental treatment.



“I am nervous but excited. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m so proud to have been chosen out of all the dental nurses from the group who applied.



“I will basically be assisting dentists in a village in Tanzania in a similar way to how I do in Burnley. We will be giving oral hygiene advice to the villagers too.”



Stephanie has organised a fund-raising evening at Bombay Lounge in Barrowford on January 19th. To sponsor her visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stephanie-wilson-70.



Stephanie added: “This is the first time I have done anything like this abroad, although I do help to teach how to ride and look after horses in this country.

"I would like to thank my parents Sheila and Keith, friends and work colleagues, including the practice manage Julie Hartley and dentist Dr Naeem Rashid, who have been very supportive of this trip, and a number of local companies and businesses."