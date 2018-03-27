Burnley dealership gives children's brain tumour charity personalised car

A North West charity that supports children with brain tumours and their families is back on track after a leading Burnley motor dealership stepped in to solve their transport problems.

Chorley Group MG, based on Westgate in Burnley, rode to the rescue of the SuperJosh charity by offering founder Dawn Fidler a car after learning they were in need of a new vehicle, with General Manager, Mike Prince, having worked with Dawn before.

“SuperJosh does so much to help children living with brain tumours and their families,” said Mike. “I knew it was a cause Chorley Group would be keen to get behind, so we were delighted to be able to offer Dawn a new MG ZS to use for the next 12 months.”

Dawn set up the Bury-based charity following her own experiences of caring for her son Joshua, who was diagnosed with a brain stem tumour when he was three. Sadly Joshua passed away in 2014, but Dawn has gone on to support more than 1,500 families across the North West and nationwide and says having a reliable vehicle is key to helping the charity carry out its work.

“Without a car we really couldn’t do the work we do," Dawn said. "The money we raise as a charity allows us to give financial support to families with things like equipment, respite breaks, art therapy for the children, and funeral costs and to travel to carry out fundraising activities, so having the car from Chorley Group really will make a difference.

“It’s a huge donation and the money we’ll save by not having to buy a vehicle ourselves will enable us to reach even more families," she added.

The car, which Chorley Group have provided complete with bespoke SuperJosh branding, is already on the road and Dawn says it’s made a real impact when she’s been out and about for the charity.

“The MG is really eye catching with our big SuperJosh logo on the side, so everyone knows who we are and we’ve had a really positive response from our supporters on social media," she said. "I’d like to say a big thank-you to Chorley Group on behalf of all the families we help.”

Adam Turner, Sales Director for Chorley Group said: “We’re delighted to be able to help out Dawn and the SuperJosh charity by providing them with the MG. The work Dawn does to support children with brain tumours is amazing and we hope to be able to develop further links with the charity in the future.”