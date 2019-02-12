Burnley dad-of-five took his own life in flyover fall

A Burnley man took his own life after a brave battle with depression.



Father-of-five Mr Lee Rainey, of Hughes Street, Burnley, jumped from the Centenary Way flyover early on the morning of Monday, October 1st.

An inquest at Burnley Coroner's Court heard evidence from witness Mr Darren Carruthers who was cycling to work along Centenary Way at around 5-20am that day.

Mr Carruthers told how he had seen a figure looking down to the floor over Finsley Gate. After cycling past he stopped and turned to see the man hoist himself over the railings.

East Lancashire Coroner Mr Richard Taylor heard how Mr Carruthers immediately phoned the police who shortly later found the body of 45-year-old Mr Rainey in a car park below.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be mulitple injuries. Toxicology tests found that Mr Rainey had taken cocaine some time before his death.

The inquest heard how Mr Rainey had been prescribed anti-depressants in 2016.

Many floral tributes were left at the scene following Mr Rainey's death.

Mr Taylor recorded a conlusion that Mr Rainey had taken his own life.