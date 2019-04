Tickets are selling fast for a curry night which will raise funds to help Burnley's homeless.

The Usha restaurant on Rossendale Road is hosting the evening to raise funds for the Emmaus Burnley charity on Monday, April 29th, from 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £16 and can be bought by calling Peter Pike on 07976 891801.

For more information about Emmaus Burnley, to make a donation or to arrange a collection call 430860 or email info@emmausburnley.org.uk